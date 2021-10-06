Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prothena (PRTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA):

9/30/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Prothena is now covered by analysts at Fox-Davies Capital. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Prothena was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prothena beat on earnings in the second quarter. The company’s pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab, which is progressing well. The collaboration not only bolsters the company’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursements and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop candidates for Alzheimer’s disease is also a positive, given the market potential. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in in the past year.”

8/9/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. 7,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,292. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

