Analysts Set Expectations for Abiomed, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $18.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.47. 382,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,426. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

