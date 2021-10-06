Analysts Set Expectations for Keyence Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyence in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KYCCF. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $577.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion and a PE ratio of 76.34. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $437.00 and a fifty-two week high of $711.32.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

