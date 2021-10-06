Analysts Set Expectations for Z Holdings Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Z in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

