Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 6th (ABEV, AEM, CLF, CMC, CMPI, CNMD, DKS, ERMAY, FCX, GRFS)

Analysts' upgrades for Wednesday, October 6th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates as well as improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand across all categories and enhanced omni-channel capabilities. Same-store sales benefited from rise in average ticket and higher transactions. Strength in hardlines, apparel and footwear also remained key drivers. In addition to strong sales, the bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review.”

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $39.50 price target on the stock.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Happiness Biotech Group Limited is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer. It is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is based in NANPING, China. “

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers. It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide. Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $263.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $368.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $390.00 target price on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to an outperform rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Consumer Edge currently has $203.00 target price on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.80 price target on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $205.00 target price on the stock.

