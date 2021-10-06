Analyzing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A -50.60% -47.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.16%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 375.34%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 66.78 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.67) -3.33

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.