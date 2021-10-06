AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Sells $291,808.20 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 324,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

