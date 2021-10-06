Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AGPIF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

