AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

