Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $10,596,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,713,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.