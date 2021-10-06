AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth $453,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANPC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 25,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

