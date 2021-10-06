ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $146,343.40 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANSYS stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.61. 231,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.