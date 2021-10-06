Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Anthem worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

ANTM stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.