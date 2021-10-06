APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of APA by 501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in APA by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 538.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 388,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 477,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.