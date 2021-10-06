ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.58 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00004727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $200.29 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00059173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00096993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00128923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.98 or 0.99874867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.51 or 0.06332606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 77,126,051 coins and its circulating supply is 76,894,520 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

