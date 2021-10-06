Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 706,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 78,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 336.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

