Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 109,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 27,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

