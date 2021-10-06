Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Synergy Financial Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

