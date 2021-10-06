Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,611.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

