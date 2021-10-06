Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 10.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $654,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 736,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

AAPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. 3,623,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.