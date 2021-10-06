Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.28. 3,579,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.