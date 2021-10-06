Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 1,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 321,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Specifically, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $114,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $4,103,451.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

