Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.