Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Shares Down 0.3%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 6,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 11,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Barclays set a $5.95 price target on Arca Continental and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.