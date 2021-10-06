Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 18.5% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 14.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arcosa by 104,084.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

