Arepacoin (AREPA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $64,733.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,180,322 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars.

