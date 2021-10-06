Arepacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $64,733.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,180,322 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

