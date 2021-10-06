Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.81

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 1310561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

