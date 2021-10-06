ArGoApp Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00100237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00131934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,938.67 or 0.99987572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.79 or 0.06484227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

