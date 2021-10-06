Argon Market Capitalization Reaches $5.51 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $532,245.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,722,600 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

