Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 119,673 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,673 shares during the quarter. TEGNA comprises 1.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.64% of TEGNA worth $150,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,108.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 1,161,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

