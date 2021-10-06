Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 14,136 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.70% of Masco worth $101,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 192.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

