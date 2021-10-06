Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 15,551 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $206,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.99. The stock had a trading volume of 309,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

