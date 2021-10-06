Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 38,329 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises 3.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 4.92% of First American Financial worth $337,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 624,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,982. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

