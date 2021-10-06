Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 4,984 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $42,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,639,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.07. 2,419,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

