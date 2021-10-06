Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.81% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $33,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.35. 87,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -309.28 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

