Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.14% of The Progressive worth $82,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.27. 2,269,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.76. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

