Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.60% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $76,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE SSD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 120,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,483. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

