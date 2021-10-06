Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,352 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 225,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 92,722 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 149,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 12,693,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

