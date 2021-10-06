Ariel Investments LLC Buys 13,808 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Telefônica Brasil worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 2,566,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 85,642,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,342 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $9,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

VIV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 745,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,347. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

