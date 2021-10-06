Ariel Investments LLC Buys 267,738 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 6.70% of Adtalem Global Education worth $119,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $231,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

