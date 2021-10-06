Ariel Investments LLC Buys 38,329 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up 3.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 4.92% of First American Financial worth $337,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 296,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. 624,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,982. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

