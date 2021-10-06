Ariel Investments LLC Buys 70,089 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Knowles worth $95,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 1,514,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

