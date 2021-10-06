Ariel Investments LLC Buys 708,047 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Lazard comprises 3.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 7.29% of Lazard worth $346,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 474,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

