Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,098 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $128,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. 6,769,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $420.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

