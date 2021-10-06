Ariel Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. BOK Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 4.51% of BOK Financial worth $269,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 306,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. 84,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

