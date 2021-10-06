Ariel Investments LLC Has $133.53 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.49% of The Brink’s worth $133,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $84.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.