Ariel Investments LLC Has $172.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334,544 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Gilead Sciences worth $172,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,887. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.