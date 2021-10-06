Ariel Investments LLC Has $313.97 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Mattel accounts for 3.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 4.48% of Mattel worth $313,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,975,000 after acquiring an additional 439,345 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.