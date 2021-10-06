Ariel Investments LLC Has $32.09 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.10% of Brady worth $32,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 118,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,385. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.